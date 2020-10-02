The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm) of rainfall are likely in parts of the Yucatan and far-western Cuba. Even heavier rains could follow over other parts of southern Mexico.
It was centered about 135 miles (220 kilometers) south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Friday night and was moving to the north-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph). The center was expected to make landfall on Saturday.
Meanwhile, powerful Hurricane Marie pushed across the open Pacific, and forecasters said it was likely to weaken over the weekend.
Marie was a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) Friday afternoon, according to the Hurricane Center. It was centered about 1,065 miles (1,710 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was headed to the west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).
Forecasters said it should begin weakening Saturday without threatening land.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.