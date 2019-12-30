They had sought to assist women participating in a hunger strike at a church in Nicaragua.
The hunger strike was aimed at ending the detention of about 160 protesters still jailed following a government crackdown on demonstrations against president Daniel Ortega.
Largely student-led protests erupted in April 2018 over a social security overhaul and broadened to include a demand for Ortega’s exit from office and early elections.
Hundreds of protesters have been freed previously, including Coppens.
