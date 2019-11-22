José Merlo is the father of jailed protester Scarnieth Merlo. He said his wife, Diana Lacayo, and the others were taken Friday to a hospital in Managua.

He added that the hunger strike ended with the evacuation, without their loved ones having been freed.

Nicaragua has been at a political stalemate for over a year and a half after protests erupted demanding Ortega leave office. Government officials accuse opponents of “terrorism” and attempted coup d’etat.

