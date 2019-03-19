Demonstrators chant during a protest demanding the government release hundreds of protesters held in custody since 2018, in Managua, Nicaragua, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Nicaragua’s government banned opposition protests in September and police broke up Saturday’s attempt at a demonstration. (Alfredo Zuniga/Associated Press)

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua’s opposition says it will not return to talks on the country’s political standoff until the government shows “signs of goodwill” on demands such as the full release of hundreds considered political prisoners.

Lawyer Azahalea Solis says opposition negotiators are ready to resume talking only when conditions are right. She said Tuesday the opposition remains committed to “finding a civic solution” nearly a year after protests erupted demanding President Daniel Ortega’s exit from office.

About 160 people have been released to house arrest in recent weeks. But government opponents say there are about 770 political prisoners and they should all be freed with their cases dismissed.

Authorities and the opposition traded accusations of undermining the talks after protesters held a weekend anti-government rally and over 100 people were temporarily detained.

