According to videos posted on local news sites, the pro-government demonstrators scuffled with a priest and yelled “We want peace!” — a famous cry by leftist Sandinista supporters who heckled Pope John Paul II on his visit to Managua in 1983.

AD

AD

The hunger-strikers fled to another part of the building, according to one of them, Jeaneth Chavarria. But by day’s end they were surrounded by the government supporters, she said.

Security forces had earlier ringed the parklike grounds around the soaring, modernistic cathedral, barring journalists and others from entering. But the police apparently did not stop the government supporters.

The Catholic Church is perhaps the strongest independent institution remaining in the Central American country, which has been ruled by President Daniel Ortega and his Sandinista Party since 2006. His government gradually became more authoritarian over the years — and cracked down harshly when nationwide protests erupted in April 2018 calling for his resignation.

AD

At least 325 people were killed in those demonstrations, mostly protesters, according to international human rights groups. The authorities subsequently banned demonstrations.

AD

The few that still occur generally pop up at churches or church-affiliated universities. Security forces have typically not stifled them, aware of the sensitivities in this majority-Catholic country.

Nicaragua’s human rights record has been repeatedly criticized by the Trump administration, which has targeted several officials with sanctions.

The Ortega government has not issued public statements about the latest clash with the church. But First Lady Rosario Murillo said Monday that “the peace cannot be messed with.”

AD

“We are consolidating a culture of dignity, respect, nonviolence, solidarity, reconciliation and peace,” said Murillo, who is also the vice president.

The Archdiocese of Managua said in a statement that the mob had broken several locks on the cathedral doors as it forced its way in.

AD

“We condemn these acts of desecration, assault and intimidation that do not contribute to the peace and stability of the country,” said the communique.

An opposition coalition, National Blue-and-White Unity, called at a news conference Monday for additional hunger strikes around the country to demand the release of 150 political prisoners. The group is named for the colors of the Nicaraguan flag.

AD

Local media reported that police had surrounded churches in several cities to prevent any such actions.

The latest upheaval began on Thursday when nine women declared a hunger strike in the St. Michael the Archangel Church in Masaya, seeking the release of their imprisoned relatives, who are involved with the opposition. The church is led by the Rev. Edwin Román, a prominent critic of the government.

AD

The authorities quickly cut off electricity and water to the church compound, and arrested 13 activists who had brought water to the hunger-strikers. On Monday, those activists were charged with possessing weapons including handguns, a shotgun and gas bombs.

AD

The charges, dismissed as bogus by civic leaders, could land the activists in jail for five years or more.

“The dictatorship is clearly imposing draconian sanctions to make sure that nobody crosses the line — not even the mothers of political prisoners who tried something so peaceful” to win their children's’ release, said José Miguel Vivanco, the director for Latin America at Human Rights Watch.

Román said early Tuesday morning that the situation at his church was desperate. Police were outside the door, he said, along with relatives of the hunger strikers who had been intimidated into joining them.

AD

“We are urgently denouncing that they want to break down the door. This is an SOS,” the priest said by phone.

AD

The United Nations’ human rights office and countries including Spain and Costa Rica have protested the treatment of the hunger-strikers and the priest. Among other concerns: Román is a diabetic, and has no way to keep his insulin chilled, he told local media.

In Managua, too, the hunger strikers were isolated.

The security forces “only allow government sympathizers in, and they come to attack us,” said a doctor accompanying the women, José Luis Borgen.

Chavarría, one of the hunger strikers, said that the mothers had taken the drastic step of refusing food to pressure the government to release their children before Christmas.

“They didn’t commit any crime; we want them to be freed,” she said by telephone.

AD

AD

The government denies holding prisoners of conscience. Last spring, it released more than 600 people detained in connection with the 2018 anti-government protests.

Ortega first came to power as a leader of the leftist Sandinista revolution that toppled a right-wing dictatorship in 1979. He lost reelection in 1990 but came back to power after improving his relations with the Catholic Church and business community. Those ties have become strained in recent years.