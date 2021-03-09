“It was a rapid eruption, a single big explosion and then the volcano spent some 30 minutes spewing gases,” said writer Jorge Lenín Duarte, a cultural promoter in Chinandega.
Some businesses were forced to close as visibility was reduced to nearly zero. Hours later, residents were still cleaning up.
There has been lesser activity at the volcano recently, “but today’s explosion was something unusual, especially strong,” Duarte said.
The 1,745-meter (5,725-foot) volcano has been periodically active for years. It also emitted a significant ash plume on Feb. 14.
Vice President Rosario Murillo called on Nicaraguans to remain calm and said Tuesday’s activity was part of “usual eruptions.” She the government disaster agency would be monitoring the situation, but there was no mention of evacuations.
