Kim praised artillery troops for their “militant enthusiasm and attitude” and ordered authorities to hold similar artillery firing competitions on a regular basis, according to KCNA.
The latest drills were the fourth since late February.
U.S.-led diplomatic efforts aimed at getting the North to give up its nuclear weapons have been stalled for months. In late December, Kim said he would unveil “a new strategic weapon” and expand his nuclear arsenal in the face of U.S. sanctions and pressure.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.