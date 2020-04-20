Authorities say a single gunman shot and killed at least 18 people in rural Nova Scotia during a rampage Saturday and Sunday before he himself died.

On Monday, a coalition of gun control groups implored Canada’s public safety minister to immediately ban the new sale of military-style assault weapons.

“While we appreciate the capacity for substantive policy change is difficult at this moment,” the groups wrote to Minister Bill Blair, “we implore you to take one decisive, achievable action right now. … As has been well documented, these guns pose an excessive risk to public safety and serve no reasonable purpose.”

Authorities have not said what firearm suspect Gabriel Wortman used in the shootings, or how he obtained it.

AD

AD

The massacre began Saturday night in the quiet waterfront town of Portapique, Nova Scotia, where police responding to a firearms complaint made a grim discovery: Bodies inside and outside a home — but no gunman.

It ended Sunday morning at a gas station in Enfield, some 57 miles away, after a 12-hour manhunt. By the end, there were at least 19 dead, including a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the suspect, 16 crime scenes, structures aflame across hundreds of miles, and a country reeling.

On Monday, the identities of the victims began to emerge. They included Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP and a mother of two, and Lisa McCully, who taught third and fourth grades in Debert, Nova Scotia.

“We are a country that stands united in our effort to defeat a pandemic, to save lives and to help each other make it to a better day,” said Trudeau, speaking outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. “But yesterday, we were jolted from that common cause by the senseless violence and tragedy in Nova Scotia.”

AD

AD

He said the shooting stunned rural towns across the country, where “people have deep roots … know their neighbors and look out for one another.”

Trudeau said the country would hold a virtual vigil for the victims on Friday. He said the inability of residents to gather and mourn together amid coronavirus restrictions was a “heartbreak on top of other heartbreaks.”

Investigators, meanwhile, worked to piece together why and how Wortman, 51, disguised himself as an RCMP officer and began shooting people before dying in a confrontation with police. The RCMP planned to hold a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, criminal operations officer for Nova Scotia RCMP, said Sunday that at least some of the victims did not appear to have had relationships with Wortman, but were targeted at “random.” Leather said Wortman wore what appeared to be part of an RCMP uniform and at one point drove a car made up to resemble an RCMP cruiser.

AD

AD

Wortman was killed in a confrontation with police at the gas station. Police said initially that they had taken him into custody; later they said he had died. They have not provided details. Leather said there was an exchange of gunfire between Wortman and police at one point during the evening.

Wortman, a denturist, owned a business in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. In 2014, he appeared in a local news story after gifting a set of dentures to a Halifax cancer survivor who had lost her teeth during her treatment.

The Globe and Mail reported that Wortman had an obsession with policing and law enforcement memorabilia.

Canada has the fifth-highest rate of civilian gun ownership in the world, but has suffered few of the mass shootings that afflict the neighboring United States. The country’s previous deadliest mass shooting was in 1989, when a gunman killed 14 women and himself at Montreal’s École Polytechnique.

AD

AD