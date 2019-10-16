Obama says the “world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term.”
Trudeau is in a tough re-election fight ahead of Monday’s parliamentary elections.
University of Toronto history professor Robert Bothwell says an endorsement of candidate in a Canadian election by a former U.S. president has never happened before.
