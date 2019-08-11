MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s new National Guard force has suffered its first casualty in the line of duty with the killing of an officer in a shootout with a gang.

The National Guard was launched in late June and is an amalgam of military police and federal police.

The federal Security Department said Saturday that three suspects were killed in the confrontation in Yuriria township in the north-central state of Guanajuato. However, the Yuriria municipal government said five suspects were killed in the shootout, three wounded and seven detained.

The town said the National Guard patrol was attacked when “they detected a safe house operated by a criminal gang. One member of the National Guard was killed.”

Guanajuato has been hit by violence involving gangs that steal fuel from government pipelines.

