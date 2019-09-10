FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, photo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media at a hotel in Beijing, China. China on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, has countered that Canada is the country not abiding by international norms after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Beijing for arbitrarily detaining two Canadians. (Ng Han Guan, File/Associated Press)

TORONTO — A senior government official says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will officially start his re-election campaign on Wednesday in what’s expected to be a tight race.

The official said Tuesday that Trudeau will seek the dissolution of Parliament ahead of the fixed election date of Oct 21. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to speak publicly ahead of the announcement.

Trudeau channeled the star power of his father when he won in 2015. But the son of late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau could be in trouble. Polls show the opposition Conservative party close to Trudeau’s Liberals.

Not since 1935 has a government that won majority of the seats in Parliament in its first term lost power in the next election in Canada.

