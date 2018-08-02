QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador says the United States is sending weapons and military equipment to bolster security in a further sign that frosty relations between the two nations are thawing.

Defense Minister Oswaldo Jarrin spoke Thursday in Quito, saying the supplies are part of a joint security effort.

It follows a June visit by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who agreed with Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno to improve relations.

Relations were strained under former President Rafael Correa.

Pence urged Moreno to hold a firm line against neighboring President Nicolas Maduro amid Venezuela’s economic and political crisis.

Jarrin said Ecuador’s new military equipment will include weapons, radars and six helicopters, but he would give no further details.

The cooperation also follows recent attacks by Colombian guerrillas killing four soldiers and three journalists.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.