“The idea of Europe’s strategic autonomy goes too far if it feeds the illusion that we can ensure security, stability and prosperity in Europe without NATO and without the U.S.,” she said.
Doubts over the future of Europe’s post-World War II reliance on the United States were stoked in recent years by U.S. President Donald Trump’s sharp criticism of the low military expenditure by some of the continent’s NATO members, chiefly Germany.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron recently insisted that the change of administration in the U.S. should be used as an opportunity to pursue Europe’s strategic independence, not backtrack on it.
“The United States will only respect us as allies if we are earnest, and if we are sovereign with respect to our defense,” Macron told French magazine Le Grand Continent.
Kramp-Karrenbauer said it’s important for Europe to be able to conduct military operations, for example in Africa, independently of the United States.
“That’s something completely different than to believe that a European army, however it’s composed or set up, could replace America and keep America completely out of Europe,” she said.
