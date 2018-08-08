TOKYO — Japanese media say Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga, who led an anti-U.S. military base movement on the southern island, has died at age 67.

The newspaper Ryukyu Shimpo said Onaga died of pancreas cancer Wednesday night.

He was operated on for pancreas cancer in April and resumed work in May.

Deputy Gov. Kiichiro Jahana said earlier Wednesday that Onaga had lost consciousness on Tuesday.

Onaga was elected governor in November 2014 on a pledge to scrap plans to relocate a contentious U.S. Marine Corp. air station to a less dense part of the island and close it instead.

He was still preparing legal action against the central government to stop landfill at the relocation site when he died.

About half of the 50,000 American troops in Japan are stationed on Okinawa.

