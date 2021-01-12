Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, said that the province of 14.5 million people could see more than 20,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections a day by the middle of next month unless it curbs the infection rate.
Ontario reported 2,903 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, including eight new cases of a variant from the United Kingdom that is feared to be more contagious than the original strain.
Ford said schools in many regions will remained closed for in-class learning until Feb. 10.
