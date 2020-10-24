López he had been serving a house arrest sentence since July 2018 after being sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison for allegedly inciding violence due to the deaths of protesters during a February 2014 march against Maduro.
López spent three years in the Ramo Verde military prison on the outskirts of Caracas, where he was often denied visits by relatives and attorneys.
Human rights organizations described him as a political prisoner and both U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump had demanded his freedom.
