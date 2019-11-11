The opposition says the process, as outlined by the president, is inadequate, partly because it relies on current legislators who are viewed with suspicion by protesters.

Students in Chile began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations morphed into a massive protest movement over inequality and other wide-ranging grievances.

While most protests have been peaceful, at least 20 people have died in clashes between protesters and police.

