For now, he is free to give speeches like one at this seaside city on Sunday — or at least until he exhausts all of his appeals.

The uncertaintly of his legal situation underscores his political limitations and the obstacles that lie before him in his apparent quest to reassert himself as Brazil’s dominant political leader.

He’s out of prison, but he is not innocent. He’s back in public, but is making appearances only where he’s assured to receive a warm welcome. He has spent much of his adult life either running for or being president, but is now barred from doing so because of his criminal record. Even some on the left aren’t rejoicing at his return. “Snake charmer,” one prominent center-left politician here called him last week.

It is clear Lula — who has been tweeting, giving speeches and holding rallies since the moment of his release — wants Brazil back. But is the feeling mutual? Or has Lula, who left office with an 80 percent approval rating, become too polarizing, too associated with scandal and corruption, to ever again command widespread support?

In recent polls, 58 percent of Brazilians said they had a negative impression of him while 34 percent had a positive one. By that measure, he is less popular than Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a right-wing nationalist politician who last year defeated Lula’s appointed successor in a landslide victory.

“He remains one of the most influential political actors in Brazil, but he’s been weakened — severely weakened,” said Matias Spektor, an associate professor of international relations at Fundação Getúlio Vargas in Sao Paulo. “He understands he’s a wounded animal.”

And now, to “lick his wounds” and “regain his strength,” as Spektor put it, he is returning to the base of his political power, Brazil’s northeast, where Lula was born into poverty, the seventh of eight children. He has publicly floated the idea of residing somewhere in the vast region, which is poorer, blacker and less developed than the wealthier southeast where he now keeps his home in the state of Sao Paulo. And it’s where he is basing what amounts to his comeback tour.

Here, Lula is less a politician than a social phenemon. The 11 states won last year by Fernando Haddad, who took over Lula’s slot on the presidential ticket, were all clustered together in the northeast, where many cast their votes out of allegiance to Lula.

The first working-class president, Lula made the travails of the poor central to this governance, pushing through social initiatives credited with lifting millions out of poverty.

“Lula did this,” said Marcos Costa Lima, a political scientist at the northeastern University of Pernambuco. “And for this population they live better because of him. They have cars. They have houses.”

The story of Lula — who has little formal education, shined shoes as a child, lost a finger in an automobile parts factor — has long been the story that Brazil and the northeast has wanted to tell about itself: always on the make, always striving, always climbing.

“He is the example and the image of the northeastern Brazilian,” said Alexandre Bandeira, a political strategist in the capital Brasilia. “From poor origins, he became the commander of a country. The symbolism is very strong.”

Though Lula has lost support, his recurrent message, analysts said — one of social mobility and gumption — could again find a wide audience.

Even in a country defined by inequality, the chasm between rich and poor is rapidly expanding, according to a report by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics last month. A record 13.5 million people out of a population of 209 million are living in extreme poverty, the institute found, half of whom live in the northeast. Unemployment has been mired above 10 percent for years.

“Many Brazilians who overcame poverty have fallen into debt and back into poverty,” Bandeira said. “It is for these hopeless people that [Lula] will target all of his speeches.”

And so it was again on Sunday night in Recife, 150 miles from where Lula was born, that he condemned in his largest speech since his release what he perceived as the mounting impoverishment of Brazil under the Bolsonaro administration.

“I am seeing the country being destroyed — our culture destroyed, science and technology destroyed, our universities, our jobs, the hope of Brazilian society,” he said. “I am seeing salaries disappearing, and retirement getting further out of reach. I am seeing we are having difficulty reacting.”

The crowd chanted his name. They called him the “warrior for the Brazilian people.” Many had waited for hours to hear him speak, standing in the sun and in the rain. Others had traveled far distances to see him. Many spoke of Lula in the abstract. He was more than just himself. He was them, too.

“When he was released, I cried,” said Marcos Antonio Cavalcante Dantas, 59, who’d traveled seven hours from rural Rio Grande do Norte. “I was so emotional. Because Lula is the people.”

“It wasn’t just the liberation of Lula,” agreed Thaisa Queiroz de Lima, 21. “It was the liberation of the people.”

“I am black,” said Mirela Fadias, 27. “Who else talks about minorities without him? No one. With him free, all of us minorities are free, too.”

Many people called on him to become a presidential candidate once more, a possibility that is not impossible, but remote.

In 2016, as part of the Operation Car Wash investigation, Lula was accused of peddling government influence for renovations to his beachfront property. His conviction, supporters say, was rigged. It was overseen by Brazilian Justice Minister, Sérgio Moro, whose impartiality was cast into question earlier this year by a series of leaks that alleged he’d counseled prosecuting attorneys trying cases in his court. That may, some have suggested, yield an opening to overturn his conviction.

Still, many political observers say the legal obstacles will probably be too much for him to overcome, and the most likely role Lula will play in the future will not be as a presidential candidate, but as kingmaker of his Workers Party.