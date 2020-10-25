With the win, Horgan becomes the first two-term NDP premier in British Columbia history.
The New Democrats won 53 seats, the Liberals 27 seats and the Greens three. Four ridings were too close to call.
The pandemic meant the election was mostly fought online. Gone were rallies, replaced by virtual town halls. Handshakes turned into elbow bumps.
The NDP platform was largely built on the party’s record and promises to continue what it started, including expanding $10-a-day child care and implementing a rent freeze until the end of next year.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Horgan, saying he is looking forward to working with the premier on the response to the pandemic.
