Archbishop Charles Scicluna, center, attends a meeting with priest and nuns at the San Mateo Cathedral in Osorno, Chile, Saturday, June 16, 2018. A Vatican statement Monday said Pope Francis had accepted the resignations of Bishop Juan Barros of Osorno. Barros has been at the center of Chile’s growing scandal ever since Francis appointed him bishop of Osorno in 2015 over the objections of the local faithful, the pope’s own sex abuse prevention advisers and some of Chile’s other bishops. (Fernando Lavoz/Associated Press)

OSORNO, Chile — A papal emissary has asked forgiveness from Roman Catholics in a region of Chile where people had been protesting a bishop who was once a lieutenant of the country’s most notorious predator priest.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna said a Mass and told worshippers that “Pope Francis has given me the task of asking pardon from all of the faithful in the diocese of Osorno.”

The pope at one point had dismissed complaints against Bishop Juan Barros as “stupid.” But he switched course after ordering an investigation led by Scicluna and himself met with victims of abuse. A week ago, Francis accepted the resignation of Barrios and two other bishops.

Sunday’s Mass included groups of people who had stayed away from church because of Barrios’ original appointment.

