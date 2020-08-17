FBI spokeswoman Limary Cruz told the AP that four people were arrested but said she could not immediately release more details. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced an upcoming press conference about a public corruption case.
Charbonier recently said the FBI interviewed her and had seized her phone.
She is one of Puerto Rico’s most conservative and religious legislators. She has served as representative since her election in 2012 but just lost in Sunday’s primaries. Charbonier also previously served as secretary general for the New Progressive Party.
