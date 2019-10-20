The visit to the Middle East came as the U.S. has been withdrawing troops from Syria, following President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to have U.S. forces stand aside for a Turkish incursion into Syria’s Kurdish-held north.
Jordan News Agency says Abdullah stressed in the meeting the importance of safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity.
Turkey has demanded both Kurdish and Syrian government forces withdraw from a designated border zone.
