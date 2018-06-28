Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, walk together after meeting with Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno in Quito, Ecuador, on Thursday. Pence then flew to Guatemala to meet with Central American leaders. (Daniel Tapia/Reuters)

GUATEMALA CITY — Vice President Pence arrived in Guatemala on Thursday for a meeting with Central American leaders about the growing number of migrants being detained at the U.S. border, a situation that has flared into a political and humanitarian crisis for the Trump administration.

Pence’s visit came at the conclusion of a swing through Latin America during which he has warned migrants not to risk their lives by trying to enter the United States illegally. Pence, accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, met Thursday evening with the leaders of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, the home countries of the majority of the migrants detained on the Southwest U.S. border.

Some Central American leaders have been criticized domestically for their lukewarm initial reactions to the crisis as migrant parents have been separated from their children under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy. While Trump has since suspended the family separations, more than 2,000 children are still being kept in shelters as their parents frantically try to find them.

Guatemala’s president, Jimmy Morales, fired his spokesman for initially saying his government agreed with the zero-tolerance policy, which seeks criminal prosecution of people illegally crossing the border. El Salvador’s deputy foreign minister, Liduvina Magarin, has publicly called on citizens not to travel illegally across the U.S. border, and complained that conditions in shelters were “totally inadequate.”

On Tuesday, during a stop in Brazil on his tour, Pence told migrants in the nation to “build their lives in their home countries.”

[The chaotic effort to reunite immigrant parents with their separated kids]

At least 465 of the more than 2,500 children who were separated from their parents at the border are from Guatemala. However, this figure is not believed to include those in Border Patrol custody, which could add many more to the total.

Fernando Carrera, a former Guatemalan foreign minister, said that merely warning migrants not to travel illegally to the United States would have little effect.

“You have to increase resources massively to reduce poverty and violence” that push people to leave their homes, he said. But he added that many children seek to reach the United States because they have family members there.

Morales is hoping the Trump administration will provide temporary legal status for Guatemalans who are living in the United States, following the eruption earlier this month of the Fuego Volcano, which left at least 109 people dead and hundreds missing. However, the White House has recently ended similar programs that had been established years ago for Salvadorans and Hondurans, making it unlikely a new one will be approved.

The U.S. government has provided billions of dollars in aid to the three Central American countries over the past decade. But they suffer from extreme violence, poverty and political instability.

In the past couple of months, violence has grown in Guatemala, with signs emerging that gangs have even infiltrated Guatemala’s military. That may help to explain a spike in migration. Other experts point to traffickers who tell their clients they are more likely to be allowed to stay in the United States if they arrive with children.

There has been a 71 percent year-on-year increase in deportations from the United States to Guatemala in the first five months of 2018.

“Many small communities from rural areas in Guatemala have already migrated to the U.S. and that will always lead to the desire of many people to travel and reunite no matter what the conditions are in the country of origin,” said Pedro Pablo Solares, who works for Puente Norte, a nonprofit group that assists Guatemalan migrants.

Read more

Separated immigrant children are all over the U.S., far from parents

U.S. officials separated him from his child. Then he was deported to El Salvador.

Trump’s crackdown may deter some border-crossers — but others say they’ll keep trying

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news