Vice President Pence visits Ottawa on Thursday to pitch Canadians on the swift ratification of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

On a day-long trip to the Canadian capital, Pence plans to meet with government and business leaders and talk up the agreement known as USMCA, a key part of President Trump’s trade platform.

“The USMCA is not only a huge economic boon to the U.S., but is a good deal for our allies north and south of the border,” Pence spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said in a statement ahead of the trip. “The Vice President looks forward to meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau to discuss how to move forward swiftly to advance this critical deal.”

Pence’s messaging is expected to be forward-looking and positive in his messaging. But his trip comes at a particularly tough moment in U.S.-Canada relations — and could well highlight the growing gulf between the United States under President Trump and Canada under Trudeau.

Though the two countries remain close allies with tightly integrated economies, the last few years have seen Washington and Ottawa move apart on trade and other issues.

President Trump was elected on a promise to rework the rules of global trade, but surprised many Canadians by blasting the country, often in rather unceremonious terms.

The more-than-year-long effort to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement saw the White House cast Canada as a threat to the U.S. economy, and use national security rules to levy stiff tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

As the talks stalled last summer, Trump left a Group of Seven meeting in Quebec and tweeted insults at Trudeau from his airplane — a move Ottawa seemed to take personally.

When the United States, Canada and Mexico reached a tentative deal last fall, Canadians expected Trump to lift the steel and aluminum tariffs. He did not. The levies remained in place until this month, when the countries finally reached a deal to resolve them.

Though Canadians see moving ahead with USMCA as a necessity, hard feelings remain.

Canadian politicians face pressure to be seen taking a tough approach against Trump and his team on trade and other issues, including human rights.

The day before Pence arrived in Ottawa, for instance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was pressed by Canadian reporters on whether he would raise concern with Pence about recent moves by U.S. states to limit access to abortion.

Trudeau, who is well aware of Pence’s opposition to abortion, said he would indeed raise the issue.

“Obviously, I am very concerned with the backsliding of women’s rights we are seeing from conservative movements here in Canada, in the United States and around the world,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday. “I will have a broad conversation with the vice president, in which that will of course come up, but we are mostly going to focus on the ratification process of NAFTA and making sure we get good jobs for Canadians.”

Trudeau and Pence will likely face questions about this and other issues when they hold a joint news conference Thursday.

