Though polls show the decision was popular, critics argued it was an overreach of his executive powers.

The decision by the Constitutional Court appears to put Vizcarra’s legal concerns to rest and pave the way for new elections.

The president of the South American nation has called on Peruvians to vote for a new slate of lawmakers on Jan. 26.

Nearly every former living Peruvian president is under investigation in connection with bribery scandals involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.