LIMA, Peru — The head of Peru’s judicial branch is offering his resignation over the latest corruption scandal to rock the South American nation.

Duberli Rodriguez presented his resignation in a letter Thursday, saying he would step down “due to the institutional crisis.”

A series of secretly recorded audio files released by a Peruvian website show numerous judges were willing to tender favors for friends.

In one recording, a judge discusses reducing the sentence or declaring innocent a man accused of raping a young girl.

Rodriguez is one of several officials offering their resignation in the scandal’s aftermath. Peru’s justice minister resigned nearly a week ago.

Peru has already been bruised by repeated corruption scandals. Ex-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned in March after lawmakers revealed undisclosed financial ties to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

