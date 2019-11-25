Fujimori is one of Peru’s most powerful politicians but has experienced a stunning downfall since her detention in October 2018.
She was ordered jailed while prosecutors investigate allegations she accepted money from Odebrecht for her 2011 and 2016 presidential campaigns.
The Brazilian construction giant has admitted to doling out millions to politicians around Latin America in exchange for lucrative public works contracts.
