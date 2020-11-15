Merino, the former head of Congress, was inaugurated on Tuesday. As protests mounted in the days since Vizcarra’s abrupt removal, Merino vowed to remain in office. But he relented Sunday, offering his resignation to congress, which was expected to accept it.

In a brief televised speech, Merino said his de facto cabinet would continue while congress worked to name a new president. But it was unclear who he was talking about; at least 11, including the heads of the interior, justice, trade and energy and mines, announced their resignations, some on Twitter, overnight.

Vizcarra remains popular for his anti-corruption crusading. Polls show that four out of five Peruvians opposed his ouster. A similar majority favored prosecutors investigating him, but only once he left office. He was due to step down at the end of his term next July.

Two demonstrators were killed and hundreds injured Saturday night as officers in riot gear used tear gas and other force to attempt to quell the largely peaceful protests in Lima, the capital, and other cities across the Andean nation.

In addition to the dead, Amnesty International said there were 94 injured and 41 disappeared, who were thought to have been arrested, including by undercover police snatching individuals from the protests. The group accused the police of human rights abuses including using “tear gas, buckshot and other firearms.”