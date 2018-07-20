Demonstrators protest against corruption at San Martin plaza, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, July 19, 2018. The latest scandal to embroil this South American nation has ensnared some of the country’s highest-ranking judges and political officials and comes just four months after then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski stepped down in a separate corruption probe. (Martin Mejia/Associated Press)

LIMA, Peru — Peruvian officials say hundreds of villagers in remote Sihuas province broke into offices of the local prosecutor and court, destroying thousands of criminal case files to protest corruption in the judicial system.

The demonstration played out Friday while Pedro Gonzalo Chavarry was sworn in as Peru’s attorney general amid a mounting scandal.

Recently released audio recordings appear to reveal Chavarry making a secret deal with a disgraced supreme court judge.

Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva urged Chavarry to step down, saying the nation deserves a chief prosecutor who is clear of suspicion. The chief prosecutor is appointed by a panel of prosecutors.

Chavarry rejected the criticism as unfair treatment in the media. Other judges and top judicial officials have fallen from power in a scandal striking the justice system.

