Tudos says officers also found a woman in the house with a gunshot wound and she was sent to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
He says investigators believe the shooter is among the dead.
Police say they’re not looking for any more suspects and there are no community safety concerns.
“We’re waiting for our homicide team to arrive so we can get a better understanding of what exactly happened and what led to the shooting,” Tudos told reporters at the scene.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020.
