CARACAS, Venezuela—Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted Nicolás Maduro Wednesday, blaming the embattled Venezuelan president for blocking the path of humanitarian aid into the impoverished country.

The United States, which has called for Maduro’s ouster and recognized Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, has been coordinating with other countries in the region to send desperately needed food and other provisions. But on Wednesday morning, ahead of anticipated aid shipments, a bridge that would have been an entry point into Venezuela was blocked by commercial trucks and shipping containers said to have been put in place by military personnel.

“The Venezuelan people desperately need humanitarian aid,” Pompeo wrote in a tweet. “The U.S. & other countries are trying to help, but #Venezuela’s military under Maduro’s orders is blocking aid with trucks and shipping tankers. The Maduro regime must LET THE AID REACH THE STARVING PEOPLE.”

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news