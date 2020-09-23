Venezuela’s deepening economic crisis has left the oil nation’s infrastructure fragile. Millions of Venezuelans across most of the country in early 2019 endured a blackout lasting a week.
Critics of President Nicolás Maduro blame corruption and mismanagement by his socialist government, while Maduro accuses his rivals of sabotaging the power grid to stir unrest and force him from power.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.