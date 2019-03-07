CARACAS, Venezuela — An electrical outage has left much of Venezuela without power in what authorities are decrying as an act of “sabotage.”

Local media reported Thursday that nearly the entire nation is experiencing a blackout just as workers begin their commute home.

State-owned electricity operator CORPOELEC blamed the outage as part of a “power war” against the nation on Twitter.

The agency says the blackout stems from an attack on the Guri power plant and that officials are working to restore service.

Pro-government officials often blame outages involving Venezuela’s mismanaged and poorly maintained power grid on the opposition.

Outages have become a regular occurrence in Venezuela though Thursday’s outage appeared to be wider in reach than usual.

