The unrest was triggered last week by a relatively minor rise in subway fares. But it escalated with demonstrators seeking improvements in education, health care and wages in one of Latin America’s wealthiest nations.
Piñera announced economic reforms Tuesday night, including an increase in state pension and a minimum wage hike.
But the announcement failed to calm anger in the streets.
