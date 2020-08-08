Officials say Cortez was intercepted and shot by unknown attackers while on his way to that city in eastern El Salvador. The motive for the killing wasn’t immediately known.
“We reiterate most energetically our condemnation of this terrible crime,” said Archbishop José Luis Escobar Alas, speaking for the Central American nation’s conference of bishops.
The bishops also called for justice in the slayings of two other priests, Walter Osmar Vásquez Jiménez, killed on March 29, 2018, and Cecilio Pérez, on May 18, 2019.
“It is very sad to be unable to trust in justice, to not feel secure, that anything can happen at any moment,” said Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez, who participated in the eucharist.
