Buckingham Palace said Tuesday it would not comment on private matters.

The palace announced Saturday that the prince and his wife will give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle in an attempt to build a more peaceful life.

AD

AD

A photographer spotted a smiling Meghan on a hike with Archie and her two dogs, trailed by her security detail, on Vancouver island on Monday.

They spent the holiday season on Vancouver Island, but is unclear where in Canada they will settle. Meghan worked for seven years in Toronto where she filmed the TV series “Suits.”