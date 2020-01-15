ALERTA | Paramilitares de la dictadura de Maduro atacan comisión de diputados que se moviliza hacia la Asamblea Nacional.



Denunciamos toma militar y paramilitar del Palacio Federal Legislativo pic.twitter.com/1fdK9f67Xf — Centro de Comunicación Nacional (@Presidencia_VE) January 15, 2020

Delsa Solorzano, one of four opposition deputies in the car, tweeted that the pro-government gangs, known as “colectivos,” shot at them as they tried to reach the legislative palace in Caracas.

“They didn't try to stop us, they tried to lynch us,” said another deputy, Carlos Berrizbeitia. Legislative officials said the session would be moved to another location.

Guaidó has struggled to maintain control of the National Assembly, the opposition-dominated institution that declared him president of Venezuela a year ago, after Maduro claimed victory in an election riddled with irregularities. Guaidó has been recognized as the country’s rightful leader by the United States and more than 50 other countries.

Maduro has sought to take over the legislature, installing an allied politician as its leader last week as armed guards blocked opposition deputies from entering the building. But Guaidó’s majority reconvened in a newspaper office and elected him to a new one-year term as president of the assembly.

Guaidó planned to lead a session Wednesday, but security forces and colectivos surrounded the building.

“We denounce the military and paramilitary takeover of the Federal Legislative Palace,” Guaidó’s office tweeted.

He had called for the parliament to convene on Wednesday, but security forces and pro-government gangs surrounded the building starting early in the morning.