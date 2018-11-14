Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro attends a joint statement with Brazil’s president, after a meeting at the Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Eraldo Peres/Associated Press)

SAO PAULO — Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro has chosen an admirer of U.S. President Donald Trump as his future foreign minister.

Bolsonaro said on Twitter on Wednesday that diplomat Ernesto Araujo will take the position in his administration, which begins on Jan. 1st.

Araujo currently heads the foreign ministry’s department for United States, Canada and Inter-American affairs.

Anti-left and a self-proclaimed nationalist, Araujo campaigned for the far-right leader elected on Oct.28.

Araujo has praised Trump’s approach to foreign relations, saying the American leader proposes a view of the West that is based on the recovery of its symbolic past.

Bolsonaro’s aggressive rhetoric has already caused diplomatic tensions with Egypt and Cuba before he has even taken office.

The former Brazilian army captain has on several occasions compared himself to Trump.

