When he left, Chamorro said he was protecting his freedom and physical safety and wanted to continue his independent journalism.

Chamorro runs the online news site Confidencial as well as the television programs “Tonight” and “This Week.”

The 64-year-old journalist says he plans to start legal proceedings to reverse the confiscation of his property. He says he will continue to produce his journalism in Nicaragua.

