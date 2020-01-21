Brazilian prosecutors charged American journalist Glenn Greenwald with cybercrimes Tuesday over his reporting on leaked cellphone messages that cast doubt on the impartiality of a corruption investigation that helped pave the way for President Jair Bolsonaro’s rise.

The criminal complaint filed in the capital, Brasilia, accused Greenwald of being a member of a “criminal organization,” which it alleges hacked the cellphones of several public officials and copied messages that were then published in Greenwald’s the Intercept Brazil last year.

Greenwald, who lives in Rio de Janeiro and co-founded the news site, has published several investigations based on leaked messages alleging that the public corruption investigation into former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was tainted. Da Silva’s ouster over corruption charges contributed to Bolsonaro’s election.

Greenwald told The Washington Post last year that the messages were leaked to him by a person he would not identify. The Post has attempted to contact Greenwald about the charges against him.

Federal police reportedly have also been investigating Greenwald’s finances. Press advocates say the probes are an attempt to silence Greenwald and others contributing critical reporting.

The case is seen as a test for freedom of journalists under Bolsonaro, a right-wing former military officer elected last year while appealing to nationalism, homophobia, nostalgia for Brazil’s previous military dictatorship and attacking the media.