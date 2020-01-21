Greenwald, who lives in Rio de Janeiro and co-founded the news site, has published several investigations based on leaked messages alleging that the public corruption investigation into former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was tainted. Da Silva’s ouster over corruption charges contributed to Bolsonaro’s election.

AD

AD

Greenwald told The Washington Post last year that the messages were leaked to him by a person he would not identify. The Post has attempted to contact Greenwald about the charges against him.

Federal police reportedly have also been investigating Greenwald’s finances. Press advocates say the probes are an attempt to silence Greenwald and others contributing critical reporting.