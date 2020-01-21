The companies have faced scrutiny since the 280-foot tailings dam in the Minas Gerais municipality of Brumadinho suddenly collapsed last January, unleashing nearly 2 million cubic meters of toxic waste onto the mine’s offices and a nearby community. Torrents of mud swept away hundreds of people; some are still missing.

In a statement Tuesday, TUV SUD said it is “deeply affected” by the disaster, and “is still very much interested in clarifying the facts of the dam breach and therefore continues to offer its cooperation to the responsible authorities and institutions in Brazil and Germany in the context of the ongoing investigations.”

The company declined to offer further details, citing “ongoing legal and official proceedings.”

Representatives from Vale did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In July, a Brazilian judge ordered Vale to cover all costs related to the dam’s collapse. Vale, based in Rio de Janeiro, said it would pay families more than $100 million.

Brazilian police announced their first criminal charges against employees of the companies in September. Seven Vale and six TUV SUD employees were accused of falsely claiming the dam was safe just months before it collapsed. If found guilty of criminal misrepresentation, they could face up to 18 years in prison.