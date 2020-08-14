Funes denies the allegations. He wrote in his Twitter account that as president, he had not decided on the contract or the payments.
In 2019, Nicaragua granted citizenship to Funes, who had been in that country under political asylum since 2016 and was already wanted back home on allegations of illicit enrichment and embezzlement.
Funes previously faced four arrest warrants for alleged corruption and the purported diversion of a total of $351 million in state money.
