Moïse did not speak and left after the brief ceremony to commemorate the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, whose rule ended in 1806 following a military revolt. Protesters had prevented Moïse from visiting the site where the ceremony is usually held.
Anger over corruption, inflation and scarcity of basic goods has led to large protests that began five weeks ago and have shuttered many businesses and schools.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD