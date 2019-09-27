The protesters pledged a massive demonstration Friday to increase pressure on Moises. By midmorning, witnesses said demonstrators had burnt and ransacked a police station in Cite Soleil, a sprawling seaside shantytown. A reporter for radio station Zenith FM said he had seen an Avis car rental office attacked and burnt.

Sen. Youri Latortue, one of the opposition leaders, told Radio Caraibes that “if Jovenel doesn’t resign today, whatever happens to him is not our responsibility.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD