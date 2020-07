The details of the alleged investigation were not immediately clear.

Vázquez declined further comment, saying only that she would speak further on the issue on Tuesday.

“I will share all details up front as I’ve done my whole career. With the truth,” she said.

Vázquez’s statement comes after she announced late Friday that she had accepted the resignation of former justice secretary Dennise Longo. No further details were given at the time.

The governor released the statement hours after an incident at the Puerto Rico Office of the Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel. Nydia Cotto, a former judge who serves as the panel’s presdient, told The Associated Press that someone from the Department of Justice was about to drop off files on Monday related to six cases slated for investigation but abruptly left after receiving a call from an unidentified person at the Department of Justice.

“That has never happened before,” she said.

Cotto declined to identify the people named in those cases or share any other details, saying they were confidential.

Before Vázquez released her statement, the opposition Popular Democratic Party held a press conference in which leaders announced they had requested a legislative investigation into the allegations of obstruction of justice. It was not immediately clear if the leader of Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives, who is a member of Vázquez’s party, would grant permission for such an investigation.

“The people need to hear from the governor herself,” said Aníbal Torres, president of the main opposition party.

Vázque served as Puerto Rico’s justice secretary before the island’s Supreme Court ruled that she should be sworn in as governor after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down nearly a year ago following massive protests.