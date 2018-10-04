FILE - In this July 17, 2010 file photo, a mounted police officer instructs his subordinates to set a perimeter away from the site where a scaffolding collapsed in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is disbanding its mounted police unit to save a half million dollars amid a 12-year recession. The Public Safety Secretary said Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. that the unit’s 30 horses will be donated to therapy groups. He said none of them will be sold. (Andres Leighton, File/Associated Press)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico is disbanding its mounted police unit to save a half million dollars amid a 12-year recession.

Public Safety Secretary Hector Pesquera said Thursday that the unit’s 30 horses will be donated to therapy groups. He said none of them will be sold.

The move is part of a larger reorganization of the U.S. territory’s police department which puts more officers on patrol following a recent spike in violent crime.

Officials said they expect to have a total of 271 additional officers on the streets after eliminating certain administrative positions.

Puerto Rico has one of the largest police departments in a U.S. jurisdiction.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.