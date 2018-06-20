SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor has signed a historic bill to privatize the U.S. territory’s troubled power company in a move many hope will help minimize power outages that have followed Hurricane Maria and stabilize the production and distribution of energy amid an 11-year recession.

The bill signed Wednesday allows Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority to sell its power generation plants. The company carries more than $9 billion in public debt and relies on infrastructure nearly three times older than the industry average.

The bill also calls for the creation of public-private partnerships to handle billing and meter-reading, among other things. Legislators are expected to approve another measure in August to establish a public energy policy and regulatory framework that will be used to award contracts.

