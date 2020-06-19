“We don’t know how long this is going to last,” said Roberto Martínez, the company’s director for the metropolitan region as he urged everyone to be prudent in their water use.
Another 57% of the island is experiencing a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Water trucks will be available during the rationing, Martínez said.
Other parts of the Caribbean are experiencing similar problems, with short-term severe drought reported in certain areas of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Meanwhile, officials in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe have extended water rationing measures that began in April until late July.
