He said Vega received the money via direct deposit into his bank and a Home Depot account. After one pay raise, the employee reportedly was earning $2,270 every two weeks.
Vega has pleaded not guilty.
He has served four years in Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives and is the president of the Commission on Tourism and Social Well Being. Several government officials have asked him to resign since his arrest.
The alleged scheme is similar to those federal authorities say were run by former Puerto Rico representatives Nelson del Valle and María Milagros “Tata” Charbonier, who were arrested in August and have since resigned.
All three are members of the governor’s pro-statehood New Progressive Party.
