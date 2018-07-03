SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Austerity measures are looming for Puerto Rico after local senators for the second time shot down a measure aimed at overcoming budget differences between the U.S. territory’s government and a federal control board overseeing its finances.

Tuesday’s vote was a blow to Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who hastily convened a special session to avoid having a court resolve the issue.

Eighteen of 22 senators rejected a bill that would have repealed certain rights given workers who have been unjustly dismissed. The control board would have granted concessions such as not slashing vacation and sick days if legislators had approved the bill.

Puerto Rico now has two budgets as a result of the disagreement: one approved by the board and another by legislators that Rossello signed on Monday.

